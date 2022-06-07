Wednesday: First Alert for scattered, strong storms

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - A First Alert has been declared for Wednesday, June 8 for scattered strong storms.

Here are three things you need to know from Meteorologist Jason Myers:

Warm and muggy for Wednesday, with scattered strong storms possible.

Mostly sunny and hot for Thursday, with highs around 90 degrees.

Scattered rain and storms for Friday night into early Saturday.

Isolated rain showers and a few storms are possible through this evening, with partly cloudy skies overnight, with temperatures cooling into the 60s.

7 Day precipitation chance (WBTV)

Warm and muggy conditions develop for Wednesday, with afternoon high temperatures in the upper 80s around Charlotte, with mid-70s in the mountains. Scattered thunderstorms will develop for the afternoon and evening hours, with a few strong to severe storms possible. Gusty winds, heavy rainfall, hail, and lightning are the biggest threats with any storms that develop.

High temperatures will remain around 90 degrees for Thursday and Friday. We expect dry conditions overall, yet a stray shower or storm could develop.

A cold front will move through the Carolinas early Saturday, with another round of scattered rain and storms expected Friday night into early Saturday. We will need to keep a watch on the forecast for updates to the severe threat for Friday night, as there are still questions to the exact threats.

Tomorrow across the region (WBTV)

Even though a few rain showers and storms may linger into Saturday morning, we expect a drying trend for late Saturday into Sunday, behind a cold front moving through. Saturday afternoon high temperatures will be in the upper 80s, and near 90 degrees for Sunday. Weekend high temperatures will be in the lower 70s for the NC mountains. Sunday will feature mostly sunny skies.

Hotter temperatures look to develop for early next week, with highs back into the lower 90s.

