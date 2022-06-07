Salisbury Police conducts West End community survey

SALISBURY, N.C. (WBTV) - The Salisbury Police Department, in partnership with Salisbury Parks and Recreation Department, Salisbury Community Planning Department and Salisbury-Rowan NAACP, will conduct surveys throughout the West End community for the West End Salisbury Transformed Empowered Neighborhood Development (WEST END) project.

The WEST END project is made possible by an $800,000 Byrne Criminal Justice Innovation (BCJI) grant from the Department of Justice.

City staff, community members and research partner, IDEA Analytics, will begin surveys Tuesday, June 7, 8 a.m. and Wednesday, June 8, 8:30 a.m. These observations will be conducted on foot utilizing cell phones as the data collection device. The information and observations will help the City of Salisbury and IDEA Analytics have details to support the goals of the project.

The West End Project aims to achieve the following goals:

1. Develop a Community Violence Intervention Team,

2. Develop and/or enhance recreational and public spaces to further collaborate with community groups, and

3. Connect and engage with youth and young adults for crime prevention and public safety.

The project seeks to focus City resources during the project period to further understand the contributing factors to crime and disorder in the West End and develop sustainable responses in conjunction with the community.

