Popular Cabarrus County walking event returns in 2022

CABARRUS COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - Walk Cabarrus has announced that the popular 2-mile walking event, Walk2WIN, is back this year and will be expanded to a 2 event walking series. The 2021 event saw 100 registrants with walkers ranging in age from 3-77 years old.

The first event will return to Atrium Health Ballpark in Kannapolis, North Carolina where the inaugural Walk2WIN was held in 2021. Together with presenting sponsors, the Kannapolis Cannon Ballers and Cabarrus Health Alliance, Walk Cabarrus will host the summer Walk2WIN event on Saturday, June 11, 2022 at 8:30 am (packet pickup at 7:30 am that morning) and follow a 2-mile route through downtown Kannapolis, starting and finishing in the ballpark.

The entry fee is $25 and includes a t-shirt and a ticket to the Cannon Ballers game that evening (6:30 pm) versus the Down East Wood Ducks. The baseball game will be followed by the traditional fireworks show held each Saturday night during the Cannon Ballers season. More race details can be found on the registration page: https://runsignup.com/Race/NC/Kannapolis/walk2win2022kcb

Walk2WIN at the ballpark is an inclusive and non-competitive “race” where participants experience a fun-filled 2-mile route through recently revitalized downtown Kannapolis and finish by rounding the warning track on the Cannon Ballers’ actual playing field to cross home plate.

“We are so excited to build off last year’s success and once again host Walk2Win at Atrium Health Ballpark. The event is a perfect opportunity to bring our community together while promoting healthy and active lifestyles.” - Matt Millward, General Manager, Kannapolis Cannon Ballers Baseball.

Walk2WIN is also headed to Frank Liske Park in Concord, NC this fall on Sunday, September 25, 2022 for a second 2-mile walk this year. Learn more details and register at https://runsignup.com/Race/NC/Concord/FLPW2W.

Register for Walk Cabarrus at https://walkcabarrus.com/register/ to log your steps and contribute to the community total.

Walk Cabarrus and Walk2WIN were the vision of the Children WIN Steering Committee who created the community-wide walking initiative and first 2-mile walk. In January 2022,the Cabarrus Health Alliance and Healthy Cabarrus took over funding the initiatives as a way to continue providing these healthy lifestyle tools for the community.

“Walk Cabarrus provides the opportunity for many in Cabarrus County to be a part of an active community,” said Alicia McDaniel, CHA Community Impact Director. “The promotion of physical activity is an important factor in creating a healthy community, and so we are excited to continue and expand the project alongside our Healthy Cabarrus partners.”

