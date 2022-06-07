Police: Five children test positive for drugs in Rock Hill, S.C.; two adults taken into custody

ROCK HILL, S.C. (WBTV) – Two people are facing charges after five young children tested positive for drugs while in a Rock Hill home, authorities said.

According to the Rock Hill Police Department, detectives were notified by the York County Sheriff’s Office that the Department of Social Services was conducting an investigation at an address within the city limits.

On June 2, DSS forwarded information to Rock Hill Police, who determined the incident happened at a home on Glenarden Drive, a news release stated.

A joint investigation revealed that children in the home, ages 1 to 5, tested positive for illegal narcotics, authorities said.

Rock Hill Police detectives issued five unlawful conduct towards a child warrants each for 26-year-old Adrienne Giselle Knuckles and 44-year-old Demitrius Antwane Baxter, due to the two exposing five children to “illicit substances that placed them at an unreasonable risk of harm,” the release stated.

Knuckes and Baxter were taken into custody Tuesday and the warrants were served, authorities said.

Copyright 2022 WBTV. All rights reserved.