NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Advertisement

Police: Five children test positive for drugs in Rock Hill, S.C.; two adults taken into custody

Detectives were notified by the York County Sheriff’s Office that the Department of Social Services was conducting an investigation at an address within the city limits.
Demitrius Baxter is one of two adults arrested by Rock Hill Police are several young children...
Demitrius Baxter is one of two adults arrested by Rock Hill Police are several young children tested positive for drugs.(Source: Rock Hill Police Department)
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Jun. 7, 2022 at 9:21 AM EDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCK HILL, S.C. (WBTV) – Two people are facing charges after five young children tested positive for drugs while in a Rock Hill home, authorities said.

According to the Rock Hill Police Department, detectives were notified by the York County Sheriff’s Office that the Department of Social Services was conducting an investigation at an address within the city limits.

On June 2, DSS forwarded information to Rock Hill Police, who determined the incident happened at a home on Glenarden Drive, a news release stated.

A joint investigation revealed that children in the home, ages 1 to 5, tested positive for illegal narcotics, authorities said.

Rock Hill Police detectives issued five unlawful conduct towards a child warrants each for 26-year-old Adrienne Giselle Knuckles and 44-year-old Demitrius Antwane Baxter, due to the two exposing five children to “illicit substances that placed them at an unreasonable risk of harm,” the release stated.

Knuckes and Baxter were taken into custody Tuesday and the warrants were served, authorities said.

Copyright 2022 WBTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

During Monday’s meeting, the Charlotte City Council voted unanimously to approve the millions...
Driver dies after stolen vehicle goes airborne off bridge, lands on northeast Charlotte road, authorities say
Mecklenburg County is highlighted in yellow, indicating medium transmission of community spread.
Mecklenburg County moves to ‘moderate’ COVID-19 community spread
Single mom of three claims rental scam in Gastonia cost her thousands
Single mom of three claims rental scam in Gastonia cost her thousands
Justin Gray Morgan, 35, was charged.
Man charged for shoplifting baseball bat, swinging it at children in Walmart
Jayla Barrett was killed at a Mint Hill gas station in April
Teen arrested for murder of woman at Mint Hill gas station

Latest News

Deputies were called to the Mount Croghan area Sunday evening after a juvenile was shot.
One in custody after juvenile shot in Chesterfield County, S.C., authorities say
One House Democrat has a novel idea for curbing sales of semi-automatic weapons like AR-15s,...
How one lawmaker wants to curb gun sales: A 1,000% tax on semi-automatic weapons
Jonathan Nicholas Hogentoren, 20, was charged on Monday.
Man faces charges after alleged knife assault on two teens, damaging patrol car
2122 Thrift Road
Mexican restaurant, pizza joint and 2 bars join booming Thrift Road area