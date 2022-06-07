NC DHHS Flu
One in custody after juvenile shot in Chesterfield County, S.C., authorities say

Deputies were called to Airport Road in the Mount Croghan area on Sunday, June 5, after getting a report that a juvenile had been shot.
Deputies were called to the Mount Croghan area Sunday evening after a juvenile was shot.
Deputies were called to the Mount Croghan area Sunday evening after a juvenile was shot.(Source: WBTV file photo)
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Jun. 7, 2022 at 8:57 AM EDT
CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, S.C. (WBTV) – One person is in custody after a juvenile was shot in Chesterfield County over the weekend.

According to the Chesterfield County Sheriff’s Office, deputies were called to Airport Road in the Mount Croghan area on Sunday, June 5, after getting a report that a juvenile had been shot.

When deputies arrived, they said they found the juvenile with a single gunshot wound. According to the sheriff’s office, the coroner’s office, EMS and the South Carolina State Law Enforcement Division were also called to the scene.

Investigators said a suspect had been taken into custody. The name of that person and the victim’s name was not released.

The circumstances surrounding the shooting were also not immediately known.

