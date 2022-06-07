NC DHHS Flu
North Carolina tops VCU 7-3 to win Chapel Hill Regional

By Associated Press
Published: Jun. 7, 2022 at 12:05 AM EDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (AP) — Mikey Madej capped a four-run first inning with a three-run homer and No. 11 overall seed North Carolina cruised to a 7-3 victory over VCU to win the Chapel Hill Regional and earn a berth in the super regionals.

The Tar Heels (42-20) had to work their way through the loser’s bracket — falling 4-3 to VCU (42-20) after a 15-4 win over Hofstra in the opener.

North Carolina eliminated Georgia 6-5 before routing the Rams 19-8 to force Monday’s showdown.

Mac Horvath started the first-inning rally for the Tar Heels with a one-out single.

Vance Honeycutt put runners on the corners with a two-out single.

Alberto Osuna singled to drive in Danny Serretti — who reached base on a fielder’s choice — sending Honeycutt to third and setting the stage for Madej’s big blast.

