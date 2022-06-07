Milford Hills United Methodist Church hosts first-ever WinShape Camp in Rowan County

SALISBURY, N.C. (WBTV) - Milford Hills United Methodist Church (MHUMC) and WinShape Foundation, the summer camp program started by Chick-fil-A Founder Truett Cathy, announced that the first-ever WinShape summer day camp in Rowan County, will take place from June 27 to July 1, 2022, at MHUMC (1630 Statesville Blvd) in Salisbury. Open to children completing grades K5-8, WinShape Camp will combine fun, faith, and friendship into an action-packed week.

“WinShape Camps are widely recognized for creating unforgettable, faith-filled experiences for children of all ages,” said Kara Widener, Director of Family Ministry at MHUMC. “We are thrilled to offer the first-ever WinShape Camp in Rowan County, and look forward to this unique opportunity to build, serve and connect with our community.”

“I think summer camps is extremely important for students to experience. I personally volunteer one week a summer to help with a camp in the mountains,” said Rev. Jim Parsons, Pastor of Milford Hills United Methodist Church. “When I learned about WinShape and how we could bring a similar experience to our own backyard, I got excited about the possibilities and how it could make an impact on the students of our community. WinShape Camps will be a Vacation Bible School experience cranked up to 11. I am proud of my congregation for wanting to make this very affordable and accessible to as many students as possible.”

Campers will cultivate their skills and talents in a mix of indoor and outdoor moments, physical activity, and creative play, with epic adventures at camp all day. Camp will run from 7:45 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Thursday, with a half day on Friday ending with lunch from Chick-fil-A for the whole family. Typically priced at $224, WinShape Camp in Rowan County will be offered at the discounted price of $99 per camper to ensure the camp is accessible to all members of the community. This price also includes lunch and two snacks during the day.

Capacity is limited to 250 children, so families are encouraged to register children as soon as possible. Visit MilfordHillsUMC.org/Winshape to learn more, register campers, or donate to help provide the lower price of camp. To explore volunteer opportunities, visit Camps.Winshape.org/Volunteer

