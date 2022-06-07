NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Advertisement

Man’s death in north Charlotte ruled a homicide, police say

The investigation continues and anyone with information is asked to call (704) 432-TIPS and speak directly to a homicide unit detective.
A man's June 1 death has been ruled a homicide, Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police say.
A man's June 1 death has been ruled a homicide, Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police say.(Source: WBTV file photo)
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Jun. 7, 2022 at 11:01 AM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) – A man’s death earlier this month in north Charlotte has been ruled a homicide, authorities said.

According to Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police, officers were called to Sunset Road shortly after 7 a.m. on June 1 for an unresponsive man.

When officers and Medic arrived, the man, identified as 67-year-old Michael Vincent Simmons, was pronounced dead, law enforcement said.

In the days following, and after consultation with the Mecklenburg County Medical Examiner’s Office, the death has been ruled a homicide, according to the CMPD.

The investigation continues and anyone with information is asked to call (704) 432-TIPS and speak directly to a homicide unit detective.

Copyright 2022 WBTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

During Monday’s meeting, the Charlotte City Council voted unanimously to approve the millions...
Driver dies after stolen vehicle goes airborne off bridge, lands on northeast Charlotte road, authorities say
Mecklenburg County is highlighted in yellow, indicating medium transmission of community spread.
Mecklenburg County moves to ‘moderate’ COVID-19 community spread
Single mom of three claims rental scam in Gastonia cost her thousands
Single mom of three claims rental scam in Gastonia cost her thousands
Justin Gray Morgan, 35, was charged.
Man charged for shoplifting baseball bat, swinging it at children in Walmart
Jayla Barrett was killed at a Mint Hill gas station in April
Teen arrested for murder of woman at Mint Hill gas station

Latest News

Demitrius Baxter is one of two adults arrested by Rock Hill Police are several young children...
Police: Five children test positive for drugs in Rock Hill, S.C.; two adults taken into custody
Pasquotank County Sheriff’s Office to pay $3 million to family of Andrew Brown Jr.
Pasquotank County Sheriff’s Office to pay $3 million to family of Andrew Brown Jr.
Deputies were called to the Mount Croghan area Sunday evening after a juvenile was shot.
One in custody after juvenile shot in Chesterfield County, S.C., authorities say
One House Democrat has a novel idea for curbing sales of semi-automatic weapons like AR-15s,...
How one lawmaker wants to curb gun sales: A 1,000% tax on semi-automatic weapons