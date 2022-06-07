Man’s death in north Charlotte ruled a homicide, police say
The investigation continues and anyone with information is asked to call (704) 432-TIPS and speak directly to a homicide unit detective.
Published: Jun. 7, 2022 at 11:01 AM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) – A man’s death earlier this month in north Charlotte has been ruled a homicide, authorities said.
According to Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police, officers were called to Sunset Road shortly after 7 a.m. on June 1 for an unresponsive man.
When officers and Medic arrived, the man, identified as 67-year-old Michael Vincent Simmons, was pronounced dead, law enforcement said.
In the days following, and after consultation with the Mecklenburg County Medical Examiner’s Office, the death has been ruled a homicide, according to the CMPD.
