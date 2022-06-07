NC DHHS Flu
Man faces charges after incident involving assault, resisting police

Jonathan Nicholas Hogentoren, 20, was charged on Monday.
Jonathan Nicholas Hogentoren, 20, was charged on Monday.(Rowan Sheriff's Office)
By David Whisenant
Published: Jun. 7, 2022 at 7:26 AM EDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - Bond was set at $50,000 for a man facing charges from deputies after an incident in Rowan County.

Jonathan Nicholas Hogentoren, 20, is charged with assault with a deadly weapon inflicting serious injury, injury to personal property, and resisting police.

According to the report, the incident happened on Monday morning in the 1100 block of Tammy’s Park Road in Rowan County.

