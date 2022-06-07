NC DHHS Flu
Isolated thunderstorms possible Tuesday afternoon

By Bekah Birdsall
Published: Jun. 7, 2022 at 6:50 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - The comfortable and dry weather pattern is coming to an end today with isolated thunderstorms possible for this afternoon.

  • Isolated afternoon thunderstorms today
  • Scattered showers and thunderstorms Wednesday
  • More unsettled weather late Friday into Saturday

It’ll be very warm and humid today, with high temperatures in the mid to upper 80s for the Piedmont and mid-70s for the mountains. As a southeasterly wind drives in moisture, there is a chance for a few showers and an isolated thunderstorm to develop, especially in the mountains and Foothills. There is a low-end threat for a strong storm in that region for strong winds and/or hail.

Along an approaching cold front, there will be a greater risk for scattered showers and storms Wednesday starting in the early afternoon. There is an isolated, Level 1 threat for the entire area for strong to severe storms containing damaging winds and/or hail. High temperatures for the day will be warm in the mid to upper 80s.

Thursday will be mainly dry and hot with a high temperature near 90 degrees. More unsettled weather is expected for late Friday into Saturday that could bring more potential for strong to severe storms. There is a drier outlook for Sunday into the start of the next week.

Download the free WBTV Weather app on your mobile device, to receive weather alerts and get your latest WBTV weather forecast on the go. You can also get the latest weather forecast on Roku and Amazon Fire’s WBTV app.

Stay cool and dry!

Meteorologist Bekah Birdsall

