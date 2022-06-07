Gastonia Police searching for vehicle in hit-and-run crash that injured woman

GASTONIA, N.C. (WBTV) - The Gastonia Police Department is searching for a suspect involved in a serious hit-and-run crash that injured a pedestrian.

The crash occurred on E. Hudson Boulevard and S. York Road around 11 p.m. on June 2, and a pedestrian was transported to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.

According to investigators, a dark-colored sedan was traveling west on E. Hudson Boulevard when it struck an adult female who was southbound on S. York Road attempting to cross E. Hudson Boulevard.

After striking the woman, the sedan fled the scene.

Police released a photo of the sedan and it should have front-end damage as a result of the crash.

Anyone who may recognize any details about this vehicle is asked to contact investigators at 704-842-5166.

