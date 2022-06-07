NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Advertisement

Two arrested after passing out with drugs in car and kids in back seat, police say

Justin Simpson and Stephanie Sandlin have been arrested by authorities in Ohio after police...
Justin Simpson and Stephanie Sandlin have been arrested by authorities in Ohio after police said they were passed out in a car with children in the back seat.(Butler County Sheriff's Office)
By WXIX Staff and Jordan Gartner
Published: Jun. 7, 2022 at 7:17 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BUTLER COUNTY, Ohio (WXIX/Gray News) - Authorities in Ohio are investigating a man and a woman after officers said they found two children in the back seat of their car in deplorable conditions.

The Monroe Police Department reports Justin Simpson and Stephanie Sandlin have been arrested after officers found the two passed out in a car with Sandlin’s kids in the back seat on Monday.

According to court documents, WXIX reports Simpson was slumped over the steering wheel of the car, and Sandlin was passed out in the passenger seat.

Sandlin’s twins, an 18-month-old boy and girl, were extremely hot and very sweaty in the back seat, according to police. They were also thirsty and filthy.

Police said the children were found sitting in old fast-food scraps with diapers that had not been changed.

Simpson allegedly had a small rock-like substance wrapped in plastic in his lap, which police said he later admitted was crack.

Sandlin, who had extremely dilated pupils and was very lethargic, had a crack pipe next to her, according to police.

Monroe police said Simpson faces a drug possession charge in addition to a child endangerment charge. The two were booked in Butler County.

Copyright 2022 WXIX via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Single mom of three claims rental scam in Gastonia cost her thousands
Single mom of three claims rental scam in Gastonia cost her thousands
Mecklenburg County is highlighted in yellow, indicating medium transmission of community spread.
Mecklenburg County moves to ‘moderate’ COVID-19 community spread
During Monday’s meeting, the Charlotte City Council voted unanimously to approve the millions...
Driver dies after stolen vehicle goes airborne off bridge, lands on northeast Charlotte road, authorities say
Jayla Barrett was killed at a Mint Hill gas station in April
Teen arrested for murder of woman at Mint Hill gas station
Justin Gray Morgan, 35, was charged.
Man charged for shoplifting baseball bat, swinging it at children in Walmart

Latest News

New bill would make NC near best nationwide at protecting patients from medical debt collection
Salisbury woman celebrates 100th birthday
Salisbury woman celebrates 100th birthday
Boundary changes coming to Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools
Boundary changes coming to Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools
Gun safety in middle and high schools as numbers increase
Gun safety in middle and high schools as numbers increase
One in custody after juvenile shot in Chesterfield County, S.C., authorities say
One in custody after juvenile shot in Chesterfield County, S.C., authorities say