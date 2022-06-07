The Concord International Festival returns on October 1

NC DHHS Flu
By David Whisenant
Published: Jun. 7, 2022 at 6:48 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CONCORD, N.C. (WBTV) - The City of Concord and El Puente Hispano are teaming up to bring the second annual Concord International Festival to Downtown Concord on Saturday, October 1, 2022. The inaugural event brought over 5,000 residents and visitors to Downtown Concord for a family-friendly day of celebration filled with food, entertainment, ethnic crafts, and cultural games from across the globe. The City and El Puente Hispano are seeking vendors, sponsors, and volunteers to participate in this year’s event, with applications available now through September 1, 2022.

The Concord International Festival is a celebration of the many cultures and diversity represented across Concord and Cabarrus County. Through live music and dance performances, cultural displays, international food and drinks, a kids’ zone with globally-inspired games, and craft and merchandise vendors, visitors are able to explore a mosaic of different countries in their backyard.

“The festival showcases the rich cultures and diverse communities that contribute to our vibrant city and make Concord one of the fastest growing and most desirable places to live, work and play,” said Mayor Bill Dusch. “We had overwhelming turnout last year, and I’m looking forward to welcoming even more vendors and visitors to downtown as we once again join together to embrace our diversity and celebrate the people and traditions that make our city so special.”

Last year’s inaugural event featured over 40 artists on stage, 60 arts and crafts vendors from around the world, and 14 international food vendors. In total, more than 50 countries were represented at the 2021 event.

El Puente Hispano President, Sandra Torres, is on a mission to bring even more passion and energy to the event this year and expand the list of performances and vendors.

“The Concord International Festival is a memorable and vibrant experience,” said Torres. “There’s something magical about seeing that many countries and cultures represented. The community can experience all of them firsthand without having to leave Concord.”

To join the celebration of culture and community as a vendor, sponsor, or volunteer, apply online or contact El Puente Hispano at 980-389-0615 or by email at festival@elpuentehispanonc.org. Vendor applications are due September 1, 2022.

Learn more about the festival at www.concordinternationalfestival.com.

