Cleveland County inmate found dead, investigation underway

Brandon Allen Curry was found unresponsive in his cell around 1:49 a.m.
Photo depicting jail cell bars
Photo depicting jail cell bars(MGN Online / Mitchell Haindfield / CC BY 2.0)
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Jun. 7, 2022 at 5:05 PM EDT
CLEVELAND COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - An inmate at the Cleveland County Detention Center was found dead in his cell early Tuesday morning, deputies say.

Brandon Allen Curry was found unresponsive in his cell around 1:49 a.m. Officers attempted CPR and life-saving measures but they were unsuccessful. EMS pronounced Curry dead at the scene.

As part of standard protocol, the sheriff’s office is in contact with N.C. State Bureau of Investigations to investigate an in-custody death. They are also conducting a parallel internal investigation.

