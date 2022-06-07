Cleveland County inmate found dead, investigation underway

CLEVELAND COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - An inmate at the Cleveland County Detention Center was found dead in his cell early Tuesday morning, deputies say.

Brandon Allen Curry was found unresponsive in his cell around 1:49 a.m. Officers attempted CPR and life-saving measures but they were unsuccessful. EMS pronounced Curry dead at the scene.

As part of standard protocol, the sheriff’s office is in contact with N.C. State Bureau of Investigations to investigate an in-custody death. They are also conducting a parallel internal investigation.

