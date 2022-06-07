Charlotte leaders to discuss second draft of Unified Development Ordinance

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Charlotte city leaders heard from residents about the Unified Development Ordinance and made some changes.

The ordinance is part of the city’s 2040 Policy Map and will guide future development in the city – everything from how tall buildings can be, to how much greenspace there is for people to enjoy.

This is the second draft of the UDO and on Tuesday the interim planning director and mayor pro tem will outline the changes.

One of the biggest changes would be removing the regulations on short-term rentals like Airbnbs. That stems from a recent court case where judges found registration requirements and other regulations invalid.

City leaders didn’t want to get caught up in that, so the city attorney recommended dropping those regulations for now.

The new draft would also provide more incentives for developers to build more affordable housing, something the city desperately needs. They’re still working out the thresholds, so more specifics on those would come later this month.

Charlotte city leaders have approved a new plan to spend $12.4 million to build more affordable housing developments.

The first draft of the UDO would’ve required certain types of developments to have at least 10% of parking spaces dedicated to electric vehicles; that has now been removed. City leaders felt that would’ve added too much to the cost.

They’re still encouraging electric vehicle charging stations for new development and say a program from Duke Energy will help defray the costs.

One of the sections getting a lot of attention was parking, as there are certain parts of the city where finding a parking spot is a challenge.

WBTV plans to ask more about those changes during Tuesday morning’s briefing with the planning director and mayor pro tem.

