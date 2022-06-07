NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Advertisement

Charlotte leaders to discuss second draft of Unified Development Ordinance

The ordinance is part of the city’s 2040 Policy Map and will guide future development in the city.
One of the biggest changes would be removing the regulations on short-term rentals like Airbnbs.
By Sharonne Hayes and WBTV Web Staff
Published: Jun. 7, 2022 at 5:16 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Charlotte city leaders heard from residents about the Unified Development Ordinance and made some changes.

The ordinance is part of the city’s 2040 Policy Map and will guide future development in the city – everything from how tall buildings can be, to how much greenspace there is for people to enjoy.

This is the second draft of the UDO and on Tuesday the interim planning director and mayor pro tem will outline the changes.

One of the biggest changes would be removing the regulations on short-term rentals like Airbnbs. That stems from a recent court case where judges found registration requirements and other regulations invalid.

City leaders didn’t want to get caught up in that, so the city attorney recommended dropping those regulations for now.

The new draft would also provide more incentives for developers to build more affordable housing, something the city desperately needs. They’re still working out the thresholds, so more specifics on those would come later this month.

Charlotte city leaders have approved a new plan to spend $12.4 million to build more affordable housing developments.

The first draft of the UDO would’ve required certain types of developments to have at least 10% of parking spaces dedicated to electric vehicles; that has now been removed. City leaders felt that would’ve added too much to the cost.

They’re still encouraging electric vehicle charging stations for new development and say a program from Duke Energy will help defray the costs.

One of the sections getting a lot of attention was parking, as there are certain parts of the city where finding a parking spot is a challenge.

WBTV plans to ask more about those changes during Tuesday morning’s briefing with the planning director and mayor pro tem.

Copyright 2022 WBTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Mecklenburg County is highlighted in yellow, indicating medium transmission of community spread.
Mecklenburg County moves to ‘moderate’ COVID-19 community spread
During Monday’s meeting, the Charlotte City Council voted unanimously to approve the millions...
Driver dies after stolen vehicle goes airborne off bridge, lands on northeast Charlotte road, authorities say
Justin Gray Morgan, 35, was charged.
Man charged for shoplifting baseball bat, swinging it at children in Walmart
Jayla Barrett was killed at a Mint Hill gas station in April
Teen arrested for murder of woman at Mint Hill gas station
CMPD-generic
Death investigation underway after 3-year-old found in east Charlotte pond, police say

Latest News

Dr. Mary Ann Lila will be hosting 7 Alaskans at NC State's Plants for Human Health Institute...
Alaskan students visit Kannapolis this week
Beatlesque “Beatles Tribute” - is performing LIVE on The Harrisburg Park Amphitheater Stage.
The Town of Harrisburg Rockin’ The Burg June 11th concert features Beatles tribute band
“Experiencing Charlotte Motor Speedway on Memorial Day weekend is unforgettable, and there’s no...
Cabarrus County CVB showcases importance of Tourism with legislative reception at Coca-Cola 600
“WinShape Camps are widely recognized for creating unforgettable, faith-filled experiences for...
Milford Hills United Methodist Church hosts first-ever WinShape Camp in Rowan County
he project seeks to focus City resources during the project period to further understand the...
Salisbury Police conducts West End community survey