Cabarrus County CVB showcases importance of Tourism with legislative reception at Coca-Cola 600

CABARRUS COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - As part of their efforts to advocate for the hospitality and tourism industry, the Cabarrus County Convention & Visitors Bureau hosted a legislative reception at Charlotte Motor Speedway prior to the 63rd running of the Coca-Cola 600 on Sunday, May 29.

With the goal of showcasing the significant economic impact of Cabarrus County’s tourism industry, the CCCVB invited state and local elected officials to join them in Concord for the crown jewel event.

Just before the green flag dropped, the reception provided the opportunity for Cabarrus County’s hospitality and tourism leaders including the CVB’s Board of Directors to connect with representatives and highlight the industry’s impact firsthand. That impact was on full display as “America’s Home For Racing” welcomed a sellout crowd with fans attending from all 50 states and 12 foreign countries as far away as Australia.

“Experiencing Charlotte Motor Speedway on Memorial Day weekend is unforgettable, and there’s no better setting to illustrate the benefit that tourism has on our community and state,” said Cabarrus County CVB President and CEO Donna Carpenter. “We look forward to building on the rapport established at the reception and welcoming our elected officials back to the track in 2023.”

Co-hosted by Senator Paul Newton and held at the Cabarrus County CVB’s trackside hospitality area, the reception was a success made possible by the organization’s strong relationships with partners including Charlotte Motor Speedway, the North Carolina Travel Industry Association (NCTIA) and NC Tourism Coalition.

“Visitor spending is vital to North Carolina’s economy,” said Senator Newton. “Showcasing our area’s outstanding visitor experience in action was a memorable way to highlight the significant contribution of Cabarrus County’s tourism industry to the State.”

“The Coca-Cola 600 is an event that brings visitors from around the world to our community and to our state,” said Greg Walter, executive vice president and general manager of Charlotte Motor Speedway. “Meeting excited fans from other states and countries reminds us of how broad reaching this event is and the impact it has on our state’s economy.”

For more information on the Cabarrus County CVB, visit www.CabCoCVB.com.

