Alaskan students visit Kannapolis this week

KANNAPOLIS, N.C. (WBTV) - Dr. Mary Ann Lila will be hosting 7 Alaskans at NC State’s Plants for Human Health Institute in Kannapolis through Wednesday, including native Alaskan high school students who will have an opportunity to explore some hands-on science in the training lab.

Dr. Lila has worked with Alaskan native populations for years; this most recent project that includes this student enrichment opportunity is a grant looking at the effects of adding wild Alaska blueberries to the diet of sled dogs. The phytochemicals in blueberries are known to reduce inflammation and modulate glucose levels which may therefore improve performance and recovery for these “athlete” animals.

The students and collaborating professor have a busy itinerary this week:

Dates: June 6-8

Monday - afternoon with Dr. Lila

Tuesday: 10-12:30 training lab for hands on science experience

-afternoon with Dr. Lila

-Cannonballers game in the evening

Wednesday: 9-11:15 training lab for hands on science experience,

Copyright 2022 WBTV. All rights reserved.