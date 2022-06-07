NC DHHS Flu
Afton Run Greenway grand opening June 8th in Concord

The Afton Run Greenway is a half-mile trail that connects Dorton Park to Afton Village and the...
The Afton Run Greenway is a half-mile trail that connects Dorton Park to Afton Village and the West Cabarrus YMCA.(City of Concord)
By David Whisenant
Published: Jun. 7, 2022 at 6:44 AM EDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
CONCORD, N.C. (WBTV) - The City of Concord will celebrate the grand opening of the new Afton Run Greenway on Wednesday. The event will take place at 3:00 p.m.

The Afton Run Greenway is a half-mile trail that connects Dorton Park to Afton Village and the West Cabarrus YMCA.

Concord Mayor Bill Dusch and City of Concord Park and Recreation Director Bob Dowless will give remarks.  Members of the YMCA are also invited.

Parking is available at Dorton Park, located at 5790 Poplar Tent Rd in Concord.

