18-year-old dies after shooting at Hickory apartment complex that injured two others

Police have charged with one of the victims with assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill.
Police said one person has died following a June 2 shooting at a Hickory apartment complex.
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Jun. 7, 2022 at 1:27 PM EDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
HICKORY, N.C. (WBTV) - An 18-year-old has died following a shooting at a Hickory apartment complex that injured two others.

According to the Hickory Police Department, the shooting took place June 2 at the Hillside Apartments off Highway 127 at 9th Avenue SE at 5:38 p.m.

When officers arrived, 18-year-old Deveion Lasean Grayson was found lying on the sidewalk with a gunshot wound to his head. They also found a 22-year-old lying in the grass with a gunshot wound to his leg.

Both were transported to the hospital with serious injuries. According to a Tuesday update from Hickory Police, Grayson died as a result of his injuries.

Following the shooting, officers also located 19-year-old Tamoje Anderson hiding inside a nearby apartment with multiple gunshot wounds and he was also transported to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Anderson has been charged with assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill in connection with the shooting of the 22-year-old, authorities said.

According to Hickory Police, this is an on-going homicide investigation and additional charges are anticipated. Anyone with information regarding this investigation is encouraged to call the Hickory Police Department at (828) 328-5551.

