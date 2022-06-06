Teen arrested for murder of woman at Mint Hill gas station

MINT HILL, N.C. (WBTV) - A teenager has been arrested for the murder of an 18-year-old woman who was shot and killed at a Mint Hill gas station in April.

On May 31, a 17-year-old was arrested and charged with first-degree murder in the death of Jayla Barrett. The suspect’s name is not released to due being a juvenile.

Barrett was killed in the parking lot of an Albemarle Road gas station on April 14, 2022. She was a senior at Commonwealth High School, her family told WBTV.

Detectives said it appeared there was a fight between Barrett and the suspect, which led to the shooting.

