Rowan County talent attraction efforts underway

ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - In partnership with the Rowan Chamber of Commerce, Miller Davis and RoleCall, the Rowan EDC is unveiling its talent attraction campaign, Choose Rowan.

With the unemployment rate dwindling and more jobs coming into Rowan County, employers have stated that workforce is their number one issue. This initiative was created to assist in recruiting talent to Rowan County.

Created under the Your Rowan umbrella by Miller Davis, the Choose Rowan talent attraction hub provides a look into what life would be like in Rowan to prospective residents.

Then, if visitors want to learn more, they can jump into the talent portal and submit basic information about themselves. This will lead them into a personalized recruitment journey where they can be connected with employers or local leaders, as well as receive more information about their stated interests and goals, and help guide them throughout the relocation process.

”This talent attraction effort is more than a year in the making and we’re excited to launch our campaign,” said Rod Crider, Rowan EDC President. “It was important to us to make this platform an engaging, personalized experience to align closely with prospective residents and employees. We’ve heard time and time again from our area employers how crucial workforce is, and we hope this will make a direct, positive impact.”

