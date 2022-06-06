Rock Hill homes hit by bullets after drive-by shooting in neighborhood

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) -This past Sunday was one to enjoy, but people in one Rock Hill neighborhood were interrupted by bullets flying around their yards and into their homes.

Police described it as a drive-by. On Sunday afternoon, officers say they responded to Robbie Lane for a shooting that just occurred. Officers met with one homeowner in the 1000 block of Robbie Lane who stated while inside their home, they heard around seven shots being fired. Officers found about a dozen casings and damages to two homes in the Southland Park area but still have no motive.

Officers spoke to the residents next door who stated while they were sitting on their porch, a grey sedan pulled up and the passenger began firing in the direction of the two houses. The residents stated they were unable to get details about the vehicle as they took cover to shield themselves from the gunfire.

“I’m still shaking. I am,” says Lena Bolder, one woman whose house was hit.

CMPD arrests man accused of breaking in over a dozen cars and stealing guns

Police say no one was hurt, but Bolder is emotionally rattled, especially because whoever did this, is still out there.

Bolder was sitting on her porch with her daughter when out of nowhere, she heard the noise.

”We heard three pops. And we thought it was fireworks,” she says. “Then all of a sudden we heard bam bam bam bam.”

The two had to act fast, taking cover and running to avoid getting hit by bullets seemingly coming from every direction.

”We were running for our lives. Guns out here. We don’t know who’s where,” she says.

What Bolder did not know as she began to run, is that a bullet hit her house. It went from the front of the house, through her den and into the glass door where she had been sitting two feet away, before landing in her yard. The glass cut her while she tried to escape.

”It’s very scary because people don’t realize when things like that happen how much shock. We could have been killed,” she says.

The house next door was hit first, but police say they do not know who was supposed to be targeted.

”You can’t even sit out on a Sunday, Saturday, any day of the week,” she says.

The person or people who shot into her home are still out there. Bolder adds she hopes the gray sedan information police have, despite being vague, is enough to find those responsible.

”It’s nerve-wracking you know, and I pray and hope that they catch whoever did this,” she says.

If anyone has any information regarding this incident, they are asked to call 803-329-7293.

Copyright 2022 WBTV. All rights reserved.