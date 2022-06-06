NC DHHS Flu
Police: Shooting at Goldsboro hospital determined accidental

Police and deputies are searching for a shooter that injured one at Wayne UNC Health Care on...
Police and deputies are searching for a shooter that injured one at Wayne UNC Health Care on Sunday.(WRAL)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Jun. 6, 2022 at 9:07 AM EDT
GOLDSBORO (WITN)—Police say it has determined a shooting at an Eastern Carolina hospital over the weekend was an accident.

Goldsboro Police say it responded to Wayne UNC Health Care for a shooting Sunday night around 8:00 p.m., that eventually led to a lockdown of the hospital.

Officials say the visitor, Sade Jones of Goldsboro, was shot in the leg and her injury was non-life threatening.

Through its investigation, police determined the victims brother, Allen Carmichael, accidentally fired his gun.

Warrants have been issued for Carmichael for felony carrying a concealed weapon.

