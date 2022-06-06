Police: 17-year-old dies in weekend shooting in west Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Police have identified a teen who was killed in a shooting in west Charlotte on Saturday.

According to the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department, the shooting happened just after 12 p.m. on Leake Street, which is near the entrance of an apartment complex.

Police say the victim was shot while in a vehicle, which then struck a tree.

The victim, identified as 17-year-old Andy Hernandez, was pronounced dead at the scene by Medic, authorities said.

West Boulevard was shut down as officers responded to the scene.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to call (704) 432-TIPS and speak directly to a homicide unit detective, or contact Crime Stoppers at (704) 334-1600.

