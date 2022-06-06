NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Advertisement

Police: 17-year-old dies in weekend shooting in west Charlotte

The shooting happened near the intersection of West Boulevard and Leake Street.
Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police have identified the teen who was killed in a weekend shooting on...
Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police have identified the teen who was killed in a weekend shooting on Leake Street.(Source: WBTV)
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Jun. 6, 2022 at 10:23 AM EDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Police have identified a teen who was killed in a shooting in west Charlotte on Saturday.

According to the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department, the shooting happened just after 12 p.m. on Leake Street, which is near the entrance of an apartment complex.

Police say the victim was shot while in a vehicle, which then struck a tree.

The victim, identified as 17-year-old Andy Hernandez, was pronounced dead at the scene by Medic, authorities said.

West Boulevard was shut down as officers responded to the scene.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to call (704) 432-TIPS and speak directly to a homicide unit detective, or contact Crime Stoppers at (704) 334-1600.

Copyright 2022 WBTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

There are plenty of dogs and currently more than 100 cats available for adoption.
Full house at Rowan Animal Shelter, discount adoption event offered Wednesday
Every two years the North Carolina Department of Public Instruction conducts the teacher...
2022 N.C. teacher working-conditions survey results released, CMS educators weigh in
Medic confirmed that one person was shot and killed in west Charlotte.
One person killed in shooting in west Charlotte
Police and deputies are searching for a shooter that injured one at Wayne UNC Health Care on...
UPDATE: One injured, search for hospital shooter ongoing in Goldsboro
Police were called to a shooting outside a home in Gastonia early Friday morning.
Man dies after being shot by bail bondsman outside Gastonia home, authorities say

Latest News

During Monday’s meeting, the Charlotte City Council voted unanimously to approve the millions...
Driver dies after stolen vehicle goes airborne off bridge, lands on northeast Charlotte road, authorities say
Police continue to investigate a deadly crash that happened last week in north Charlotte.
One dies after head-on crash on Old Statesville Road in north Charlotte
Debbie Williams, executive director of the Brookhill Community Resource Center.
Part of Brookhill will be torn down after years of failed plans
Justin Gray Morgan, 35, was charged.
Man charged for shoplifting baseball bat, swinging it at children in Walmart