NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Advertisement

One dies after head-on crash on Old Statesville Road in north Charlotte

It’s not known at this time how fast the vehicles were traveling.
Police continue to investigate a deadly crash that happened last week in north Charlotte.
Police continue to investigate a deadly crash that happened last week in north Charlotte.(MGN)
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Jun. 6, 2022 at 9:49 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) – Police continue to investigate a deadly crash that happened on Old Statesville Road in north Charlotte.

According to Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police, officers were called to the two-vehicle collision on Old Statesville Road on June 1. The two vehicles involved were a Chevrolet SUV and a Honda Accord.

Police said the driver of the Honda, 22-year-old Shakurius Samuel Woodward, was taken to Atrium Health Medical Center with serious injuries. He was later pronounced dead at the hospital.

The driver of the SUV suffered minor injuries, according to law enforcement.

Investigators said Woodward was driving southwest on Old Statesville Road when he traveled left-of-center and into the path of the northeast SUV, causing the vehicles to collide head-on.

It’s not known at this time how fast the vehicles were traveling.

The investigation continues. Anyone with information is asked to call (704) 432-2169, ext. No. 5, or Crime Stoppers at (704) 334-1600.

Copyright 2022 WBTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

There are plenty of dogs and currently more than 100 cats available for adoption.
Full house at Rowan Animal Shelter, discount adoption event offered Wednesday
Every two years the North Carolina Department of Public Instruction conducts the teacher...
2022 N.C. teacher working-conditions survey results released, CMS educators weigh in
Medic confirmed that one person was shot and killed in west Charlotte.
One person killed in shooting in west Charlotte
Police and deputies are searching for a shooter that injured one at Wayne UNC Health Care on...
UPDATE: One injured, search for hospital shooter ongoing in Goldsboro
Police were called to a shooting outside a home in Gastonia early Friday morning.
Man dies after being shot by bail bondsman outside Gastonia home, authorities say

Latest News

During Monday’s meeting, the Charlotte City Council voted unanimously to approve the millions...
Driver dies after stolen vehicle goes airborne off bridge, lands on northeast Charlotte road, authorities say
Hurricane season could cause gas prices to rise even higher, analysts say.
Gas prices could climb higher during hurricane season
A new report is expected on Friday.
Travel costs for the summer
Gas prices could climb higher during hurricane season