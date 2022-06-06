One dies after head-on crash on Old Statesville Road in north Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) – Police continue to investigate a deadly crash that happened on Old Statesville Road in north Charlotte.

According to Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police, officers were called to the two-vehicle collision on Old Statesville Road on June 1. The two vehicles involved were a Chevrolet SUV and a Honda Accord.

Police said the driver of the Honda, 22-year-old Shakurius Samuel Woodward, was taken to Atrium Health Medical Center with serious injuries. He was later pronounced dead at the hospital.

The driver of the SUV suffered minor injuries, according to law enforcement.

Investigators said Woodward was driving southwest on Old Statesville Road when he traveled left-of-center and into the path of the northeast SUV, causing the vehicles to collide head-on.

It’s not known at this time how fast the vehicles were traveling.

The investigation continues. Anyone with information is asked to call (704) 432-2169, ext. No. 5, or Crime Stoppers at (704) 334-1600.

