Mecklenburg County moves to ‘moderate’ COVID-19 community spread

There are safety measures the health department suggests residents follow.
A week ago, Mecklenburg County was sitting at low spread, which is green. Now, the county is highlighted in yellow to designate medium transition.
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Jun. 6, 2022 at 5:37 AM EDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Mecklenburg County Public Health announced the community has risen back to a moderate level of COVID-19 spread.

Officials with the health department said they use the COVID-19 Community Level tool to help people decide what prevention steps to take based on the latest COVID-19 data in their community.

A week ago, Mecklenburg County was sitting at low spread, which is green. Now, the county is highlighted in yellow to designate medium transmission.

There are safety measures the health department suggests residents follow. First, stay up to date with COVID-19 vaccines and boosters. Second, people should get tested if they have symptoms.

Finally, those who are at high risk for severe illness should talk to their healthcare provider about whether they need to wear a mask and take other precautions. The health department warns that people with underlying conditions such as asthma, COPD, high blood pressure and heart disease, or anyone with a weakened immune system, should be more cautious now.

Health officials also warn that those who’ve already had COVID-19 once are still at risk of getting sick.

Coronavirus historically doesn’t give lasting immunity and that’s the reason with the common cold coronaviruses we can get infected maybe a couple times a year,” Dr. Anthony Fauci, with the White House Coronavirus Task Force, said.

Those who need a COVID-19 vaccine or a booster can go to the two Mecklenburg County Public Health locations:

  • Southeast Health Department - 249 Billingsley Road, Charlotte
  • Northwest Health Department - 2845 Beatties Ford Road, Charlotte

People can also get a vaccine or booster through their local provider, a pharmacy or a community clinic or event.

