Man leads Monroe Police on chase in stolen vehicle before arrest

Patrick Taylor mugshot
Patrick Taylor mugshot(Union County Sheriff's Office)
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Jun. 6, 2022 at 5:25 PM EDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
MONROE, N.C. (WBTV) - A man who reportedly stole a vehicle led Monroe Police Department officers on a car and foot chase Monday afternoon.

Police say a vehicle was reported stolen out of Cabarrus County and when Monroe PD attempted to initiate a traffic stop on 24-year-old Patrick Taylor of Wadesboro, he fled in the vehicle.

Taylor soon crashed the stolen vehicle and ran on food, leading to the Monroe PD and Union County Sheriff’s Office having to set up a perimeter to search for him in the woods.

CMPD arrests man accused of breaking in over a dozen cars and stealing guns

The Union County Management team volunteered the use of their drone and Taylor was located and taken into custody.

Monroe PD also seized two handguns, one of which was stolen, along with a large sum of cash from Taylor.

Taylor was taken to the Union County Jail and will face multiple charges related to the pursuit, in addition to charges obtained by surrounding counties.

“If not for the efforts of all agencies involved and the information shared, Mr. Taylor may have been afforded additional opportunities to continue his crime spree,” the Monroe PD said. “We would like to thank all the law enforcement personnel involved in this successful arrest.”

