NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Advertisement

Man dies after being hit by boat propeller in South Carolina lake, coroner says

A man died after he was hit by the propeller of a boat Sunday afternoon in a South Carolina lake. (Source: WHNS)
By Alvieann Chandler and Emily Van de Riet
Published: Jun. 6, 2022 at 11:34 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OCONEE COUNTY, S.C. (WHNS/Gray News) – A man died after he was hit by the propeller of a boat Sunday afternoon in a South Carolina lake, authorities said.

The Oconee County Coroner’s Office identified the victim as 60-year-old Scott T. Johnson.

According to the coroner’s office, the propeller of the boat hit Johnson’s leg, causing massive blood loss. He then suffered a heart attack when rescuers pulled him from Lake Keowee, the coroner said.

Johnson was rushed to the hospital, where he died.

The South Carolina Department of Natural Resources is investigating.

Copyright 2022 WHNS via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

There are plenty of dogs and currently more than 100 cats available for adoption.
Full house at Rowan Animal Shelter, discount adoption event offered Wednesday
Every two years the North Carolina Department of Public Instruction conducts the teacher...
2022 N.C. teacher working-conditions survey results released, CMS educators weigh in
Medic confirmed that one person was shot and killed in west Charlotte.
One person killed in shooting in west Charlotte
Police and deputies are searching for a shooter that injured one at Wayne UNC Health Care on...
UPDATE: One injured, search for hospital shooter ongoing in Goldsboro
Police were called to a shooting outside a home in Gastonia early Friday morning.
Man dies after being shot by bail bondsman outside Gastonia home, authorities say

Latest News

First responders took part in a training Monday where the simulated responding to an overturned...
First responders run through emergency exercise designed to save lives
Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson has been struggling to turn a page on months of ethics...
British Prime Minister Johnson to face no-confidence vote
President Joe Biden meets with Mexican President Andrés Manuel López Obrador in the Oval Office...
In blow to Biden, Mexican president to skip Americas Summit
New York Gov. Kathy Hochul, center, signs a package of bills to strengthen gun laws, Monday,...
NY governor signs law raising age to own semiautomatic rifle
Farmland is seen with solar panels from Cypress Creek Renewables, Oct. 28, 2021, in Thurmont,...
Biden waives solar panel tariffs, seeks to boost production