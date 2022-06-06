Man charged for shoplifting baseball bat, swinging it at children in Walmart

SALISBURY, N.C. (WBTV) - Police in Salisbury arrested a man accused of stealing a baseball bat from Walmart and then swinging the bat at children and other people inside the store.

According to report, police were called to the Walmart on S. Arlington St. on Saturday afternoon at 4:45 p.m. They encountered Justin Gray Morgan, 35.

Morgan confronted the police and then complied with their command to put the bat on the ground. Morgan was taken into custody, charged with two counts of assault on a government official, larceny, and second degree trespassing. Morgan had been previously banned from the Walmart.

Bond was set at $11,500. Morgan has a first appearance in court set for June 27.

Copyright 2022 WBTV. All rights reserved.