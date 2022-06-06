NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Advertisement

Man charged for shoplifting baseball bat, swinging it at children in Walmart

Justin Gray Morgan, 35, was charged.
Justin Gray Morgan, 35, was charged.(Salisbury Police)
By David Whisenant
Published: Jun. 6, 2022 at 9:15 AM EDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SALISBURY, N.C. (WBTV) - Police in Salisbury arrested a man accused of stealing a baseball bat from Walmart and then swinging the bat at children and other people inside the store.

According to report, police were called to the Walmart on S. Arlington St. on Saturday afternoon at 4:45 p.m. They encountered Justin Gray Morgan, 35.

Morgan confronted the police and then complied with their command to put the bat on the ground. Morgan was taken into custody, charged with two counts of assault on a government official, larceny, and second degree trespassing. Morgan had been previously banned from the Walmart.

Bond was set at $11,500. Morgan has a first appearance in court set for June 27.

Copyright 2022 WBTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

There are plenty of dogs and currently more than 100 cats available for adoption.
Full house at Rowan Animal Shelter, discount adoption event offered Wednesday
Every two years the North Carolina Department of Public Instruction conducts the teacher...
2022 N.C. teacher working-conditions survey results released, CMS educators weigh in
Medic confirmed that one person was shot and killed in west Charlotte.
One person killed in shooting in west Charlotte
Police and deputies are searching for a shooter that injured one at Wayne UNC Health Care on...
UPDATE: One injured, search for hospital shooter ongoing in Goldsboro
Police were called to a shooting outside a home in Gastonia early Friday morning.
Man dies after being shot by bail bondsman outside Gastonia home, authorities say

Latest News

Debbie Williams, executive director of the Brookhill Community Resource Center.
Part of Brookhill will be torn down after years of failed plans
Police and deputies are searching for a shooter that injured one at Wayne UNC Health Care on...
Police: Shooting at Goldsboro hospital determined accidental
Wanted murder suspect drowns
Officials: Wanted fugitive believed to be in SC found dead in Missouri river
"It’s been a lot of fun. It started out as just concrete bleachers and now, it’s turned into a...
Charlotte Motor Speedway honors longtime security guard Luther Fincher