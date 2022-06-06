Gun found at CMS school, students not allowed to bring backpacks for final 2 days of year
The gun is the 29th found on a CMS property this school year.
Published: Jun. 6, 2022 at 3:33 PM EDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - A student brought a gun to school at Coulwood STEM Academy on Monday, Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools says.
Due to the incident, students won’t be allowed to bring backpacks to Coulwood STEM Academy for the rest of the school year, which ends on Wednesday.
