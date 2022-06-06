NC DHHS Flu
Gun found at CMS school, students not allowed to bring backpacks for final 2 days of year

The gun is the 29th found on a CMS property this school year.
Generic gun photo
(Source: CNN/file)
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Jun. 6, 2022 at 3:33 PM EDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - A student brought a gun to school at Coulwood STEM Academy on Monday, Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools says.

The gun is the 29th found on a CMS property this school year.

Due to the incident, students won’t be allowed to bring backpacks to Coulwood STEM Academy for the rest of the school year, which ends on Wednesday.

Related: ‘There shouldn’t be guns in schools:’ NC Safer Schools Task Force discusses gun violence education, prevention

