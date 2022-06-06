NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Advertisement

Gas prices could climb higher during hurricane season

Gas prices in most of the WBTV viewing area are just 50 cents shy of $5 a gallon, and that number could creep higher with the likely active hurricane season.
The latest update from AAA says the average price of a gallon of regular gasoline in North Carolina is $4.52, a jump of 17 cents over the last week.
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Jun. 6, 2022 at 5:17 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) – Relief at the pump hasn’t come yet for the Carolinas.

Gas prices in most of the WBTV viewing area are just 50 cents shy of $5 a gallon, and that number could creep higher with the likely active hurricane season.

At the Shell station on Park Road, gas prices are $4.59 a gallon for regular fuel. The latest update from AAA says the average price of a gallon of regular gasoline in North Carolina is $4.52, a jump of 17 cents over the last week.

In South Carolina, the average is $4.47, an increase of 21 cents over the past seven days. The national average is $4.86 a gallon as of Monday morning.

A new report is expected on Friday.

As these gas prices remain high, business analysts fear they could creep higher.

Tropical Storm Alex hit early Sunday morning after the system dumped a lot of rain in Florida. According to JPMorgan analysts who spoke with Business Insider, the Atlantic hurricane season is supposed to be busy and if it causes plants to go offline in places like Texas and Florida as in previous years, the U.S. could run low – or even out – of certain fuels.

Related: Tropical Storm Alex heads toward Bermuda with high winds

“Will we see a hurricane disrupt refining? If we do, that could prolong how long it will take to see a reprieve in prices. We’re simply biding time until the next major headline,” Patrick De Haan, fuel analyst for GasBuddy, said.

According to the U.S. Energy Information Administration, 47% of the total U.S. petroleum refining capacity is on the Gulf Coast.

Find the cheapest gas in your area by using our gas tracker.

Copyright 2022 WBTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

There are plenty of dogs and currently more than 100 cats available for adoption.
Full house at Rowan Animal Shelter, discount adoption event offered Wednesday
Every two years the North Carolina Department of Public Instruction conducts the teacher...
2022 N.C. teacher working-conditions survey results released, CMS educators weigh in
Medic confirmed that one person was shot and killed in west Charlotte.
One person killed in shooting in west Charlotte
Police were called to a shooting outside a home in Gastonia early Friday morning.
Man dies after being shot by bail bondsman outside Gastonia home, authorities say
‘Put these guns down’: Former coaches, mentors honor teen shot in Charlotte
Two 15-year-olds charged with another 15-year-old’s murder in east Charlotte

Latest News

Gas prices could climb higher during hurricane season
A new report is expected on Friday.
Travel costs for the summer
Authorities continue to investigate after an 8-year-old was hit by a van outside a Newton home.
8-year-old hit by van while being dropped off at Newton home
It happened at the intersection of N.C. 152 and N.C. 153 near China Grove.
Authorities: Driver clocked at 100+ mph crashes, flips car in Rowan County