First responders run through emergency exercise designed to save lives

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) – First responders took part in a training Monday to help prepare them for responding to a bad crash.

The North Carolina Department of Transportation and the company that manages the Interstate 77 toll lanes helped put it together.

The run-through included multiple victims that needed to be saved from an overturned school bus. First responders put the bus on its side in the parking lot of the I-77 Express/I-77 Mobility Partners headquarters on West W.T. Harris Boulevard in Charlotte.

From there, they ran through the exercise, which included first responders using the jaws of life to pry open the back door, cut off the panel and get victims out of the bus.

This kind of run-through is important because it allows first responders to see what they’re doing well and where they can improve, whether it’s making sure they can safely and quickly use the jaws of life to cut open the back of a bus, or stabilize a victim and get them the lifesaving care they need.

Organizers said a well-run scene can be the difference between life and death. It also spreads the importance of the ‘move over law’ and shows why first responders need plenty of room to do their job.

It’s a sentiment that’s all too real for Tim Hayes, a former Medic who lost both legs in 2003 when he was hit by a semi at the scene of a crash while trying to save someone.

“Look at it this way; your family calls 911. We are highly trained individuals to go out and rescue, save lives. That’s what we’re here for; it’s so important. It’s also important from the safety aspect because not only do we want to save the patient, but we want to go home to our family at the end of the day as well,” Hayes said.

He added that drivers need to slow down, get off their phone and move over.

