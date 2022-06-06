NC DHHS Flu
Feeling like summer this week, with rain chances at times

High temperatures will warm into the upper 80s for Tuesday, with muggy conditions developing
Mostly sunny, dry, and warm today with a high temperature of 86 degrees for the Piedmont and mid 70s for the mountains.
By Jason Myers
Published: Jun. 6, 2022 at 4:50 PM EDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - High temperatures will warm into the upper 80s to near 90 degrees this week, with isolated to scattered storms at times.

  • Upper 80s and muggy for Tuesday afternoon, with isolated storms.
  • Scattered storms develop for Wednesday, with upper 80s.
  • More storm chances Friday into Saturday of this week.

High temperatures will warm into the upper 80s for Tuesday, with muggy conditions developing. A few isolated rain showers and storms will be possible throughout the day Tuesday.

Scattered rain and storms are likely for Wednesday, with afternoon high temperatures back in the upper 80s.  A few storms may be strong to severe, with gusty winds the biggest threat.

Weather headlines June 6
Weather headlines June 6(WBTV)

High temperatures will remain around 90 degrees for Thursday and Friday. Scattered storms are likely again for late Friday into Saturday, with a few strong to severe storms possible.

Even though a few rain showers and storms may linger into Saturday, Sunday should be drier. Weekend high temperatures will be in the upper 80s for the piedmont, and around 70 degrees for the mountains.

Stay safe in the heat!

