Driver dies after stolen vehicle goes airborne off bridge, lands on northeast Charlotte road, authorities say

By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Jun. 6, 2022 at 10:50 AM EDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) – One person was killed after a stolen vehicle crashed in northeast Charlotte over the weekend, authorities said.

According to Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police, officers were called to the single-vehicle crash on Bearwood Avenue just after 6 a.m. on Saturday. The driver was found unconscious and later pronounced dead on the scene as a result of injuries sustained in the collision.

Police identified the victim as 35-year-old Kemarseau McSwain. They added that the vehicle involved, a 2005 Suzuki XL7, was reported stolen.

Investigators said the victim was northbound on East Sugar Creek Road when the vehicle traveled left of center and crossed into the opposing lanes of travel before striking the curb and continuing off the left side of the road and toward the edge of the bridge.

Once it reached the edge of the bridge, the vehicle went airborne, landing on Bearwood Avenue and sliding to a stop, according to the CMPD.

Police said the victim was not wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash and was operating on a suspended North Carolina driver’s license.

According to law enforcement, it isn’t known if impairment was a factor, but toxicology reports are pending.

Anyone with information about the crash is asked to call Crime Stoppers at (704) 334-1600.

