NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Advertisement

Deputies commandeer family’s boat to catch up with alleged jet ski thief

Deputies in Florida used a family's boat to catch up to a jet ski theft suspect.
By ABC7 Staff and Andrew McMunn
Published: Jun. 6, 2022 at 5:15 PM EDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. (WWSB/Gray News) - A family in Florida got a big surprise Sunday when their pleasure trip was interrupted by sheriff’s deputies chasing a suspect who had absconded with a stolen jet ski.

Around 12:30 p.m., deputies with the Volusia County Sheriff’s Office responded to assist the Ormond Beach Police Department on a report of an in-progress theft of a jet ski at Ormond Beach, WWSB reports.

The suspect, identified as Ronald Williams, had been unable to get the watercraft started, but decided to float away on it.

The family was preparing to go out on the water but allowed deputies to commandeer the boat. It did not take long to catch up to Williams, who was still floating in the Intercoastal Waterway.

Williams told deputies that he couldn’t swim.

He was taken into custody without incident and the jet ski was returned to its owner.

Copyright 2022 WWSB via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

There are plenty of dogs and currently more than 100 cats available for adoption.
Full house at Rowan Animal Shelter, discount adoption event offered Wednesday
Every two years the North Carolina Department of Public Instruction conducts the teacher...
2022 N.C. teacher working-conditions survey results released, CMS educators weigh in
Medic confirmed that one person was shot and killed in west Charlotte.
One person killed in shooting in west Charlotte
Mecklenburg County is highlighted in yellow, indicating medium transmission of community spread.
Mecklenburg County moves to ‘moderate’ COVID-19 community spread
Police and deputies are searching for a shooter that injured one at Wayne UNC Health Care on...
UPDATE: One injured, search for hospital shooter ongoing in Goldsboro

Latest News

Gaston County mother loses thousands after rental scam
Gaston County mother loses thousands after rental scam
Two teens shot and killed in 2 weeks in Charlotte
Two teens shot and killed in 2 weeks in Charlotte
On 78th anniversary of D-Day, family members of those who took part in the invasion reflect on...
On 78th anniversary of D-Day, family members of those who took part in the invasion reflect on that day
Police searching for suspect in Rock Hill drive-by shooting
Police searching for suspect in Rock Hill drive-by shooting
Single mom of three claims rental scam in Gastonia cost her thousands
Single mom of three claims rental scam in Gastonia cost her thousands