Demolition starting in the coming weeks on parts of Brookhill Village

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Demolition will start in the coming weeks at Charlotte’s Brookhill Village.

A new management company is working out a plan to redevelop the community with affordable housing. This announcement comes three months after the previous developer dropped interest in the community.

The new owners of Brookhill Village will demolish 20 vacant buildings between West Tremont Avenue, Village Court, and Brookhill Road. The 20 buildings make up 72 units in the community.

People living there are on standby for what’s next. Donald Jones, a longtime resident of Brookhill Village said, “we just waiting back to see where the pin is going to fall at.”

There are 20 vacant buildings along Brookhill Road and Village Court.

Waiting after years of empty promises by previous developers.

“A new company came in, so we’re going to wait and see if they going to go by what they say,” said Jones.

The Griffin Brothers Companies took over on March 1 and their first order of business: demolish vacant buildings and create a plan for the community’s future.

Jones added, “my dad said he’s not going anywhere, he’s been here over 40 to 50 something years, and he said he wants to make sure he lives to see it when they stick by what they’re going to do.”

Part of Brookhill will be torn down after years of failed plans

Plans have not been formalized yet, but there’s a commitment by The Griffin Brothers Companies to create sustainable, affordable and workforce housing in Brookhill.

“We’re the last ones on the map, they’ve done Double Oaks, village, Kingsway, Earle Village, Southside homes and Brookhill is the last ones on the maps,” said Jones “due to the people that owned the property, that’s where the problem came in at.”

People living in Brookhill Village say they don’t have anywhere else to go in Charlotte because of the average rent throughout the city.

“The cost of living is so high; we can’t afford to go to these places. They’ve got buildings going around here, apartments going around here for $1,500 - $1,600 down payment, first month’s rent, you can’t get a house right now so the only thing we can do is stay where we’re at now. That’s what we can afford until things get situated,” said Jones.

People have worried about getting kicked out because of redevelopment, but a representative from Quore Real Estate Advisors tell us that as long as the Griffin Brothers Companies hold the land lease, no one will be displaced from their home in Brookhill Village.

Jones said, “hoping that everybody out here can be able to do what other people have done, got a new place and stuff, so we hope we can get a new place too.”

The new owners of the community are planning to have a private meeting with people living here this week to go over plans for Brookhill Village, and we’re told people living here will find out first before the public.

Copyright 2022 WBTV. All rights reserved.