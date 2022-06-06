Death investigation underway after 3-year-old found in east Charlotte pond, police say

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) – Police are conducting a death investigating after a 3-year-old was found in a pond over the weekend in east Charlotte, according to law enforcement.

Information from the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department states officers were called to Cuddington Drive around 8:09 p.m. Saturday for a welfare check.

The call was in reference to a missing 3-year-old, police said.

According to officers, the child was later found unresponsive in a pond and taken by Medic to the hospital.

The 3-year-old was later pronounced dead at the hospital, according to the CMPD.

No other information was immediately available. Check back for updates as they come in.

