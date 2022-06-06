Comfortable weekend weather continues through Monday before increasing humidity

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - More of the comfortable weekend weather will continue today with lower humidity and near average high temperatures.

Pleasant and warm Monday

Increasing humidity Tuesday with a few afternoon showers and thunderstorms

Scattered showers and thunderstorms Wednesday

Mostly sunny, dry, and warm today with a high temperature of 86 degrees for the Piedmont and mid 70s for the mountains. Overnight lows will drop near the low 60s.

As we get an increase in moisture Tuesday, a few showers and thunderstorms are expected, especially in the mountains. There will be a better chance for showers in the Piedmont in the evening. High temperatures for the day will be in the upper 80s with partly cloudy skies.

Wednesday will bring a better chance for scattered showers and thunderstorms alongside an approaching cold front, especially in the afternoon and evening. High temperatures for the day will be a few degrees cooler in the mid-80s.

Our comfortable weekend weather continues through Monday. (Source: WBTV)

Thursday will be hot with a high temperature near 90 degrees. There is an isolated chance for a shower or thunderstorm, but a higher chance in the mountains.

The heat continues into Friday with high temperatures into the lower 90s. Rain chances will increase late in the day into early Saturday.

Meteorologist Bekah Birdsall

