CMPD arrests man accused of breaking in over a dozen cars and stealing guns

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - After seizing a record 413 guns in May, the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department made an arrest of a “serial criminal” accused of breaking into over a dozen cars and stealing firearms.

Javiere Green, 22, is charged with 14 counts of breaking & entering a motor vehicle, six counts of felony larceny and three counts of possession of a stolen firearm. Police say those are just some of his charges.

Green is accused of breaking in and stealing items from the vehicles of 14 different victims. The incidents happened on May 15 at three different locations.

Javiere Green mugshot (CMPD)

Police said a victim told officers that they had an Apple Air Tag (GPS device) attached to his stolen book bag. Officers were able to track down the stolen property to a residence where Green ran from the back door and sped away in a white sedan.

Officers tracked the Air Tag and found Green, who was taken into custody. Officers then located six guns inside the stolen bookbag, which didn’t belong to the owner.

“Please don’t leave firearms in your vehicle,” CMPD said in a press release. “Keep them locked up inside your home and out of reach of children.”

