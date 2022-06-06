NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Advertisement

CMPD arrests man accused of breaking in over a dozen cars and stealing guns

After seizing a record 413 guns in May, the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department made an arrest of a “serial criminal”
Guns stolen by Javiere Green
Guns stolen by Javiere Green(WBTV)
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Jun. 6, 2022 at 3:21 PM EDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - After seizing a record 413 guns in May, the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department made an arrest of a “serial criminal” accused of breaking into over a dozen cars and stealing firearms.

Javiere Green, 22, is charged with 14 counts of breaking & entering a motor vehicle, six counts of felony larceny and three counts of possession of a stolen firearm. Police say those are just some of his charges.

Death investigation underway after 3-year-old found in east Charlotte pond, police say

Green is accused of breaking in and stealing items from the vehicles of 14 different victims. The incidents happened on May 15 at three different locations.

Javiere Green mugshot
Javiere Green mugshot(CMPD)

Police said a victim told officers that they had an Apple Air Tag (GPS device) attached to his stolen book bag. Officers were able to track down the stolen property to a residence where Green ran from the back door and sped away in a white sedan.

Officers tracked the Air Tag and found Green, who was taken into custody. Officers then located six guns inside the stolen bookbag, which didn’t belong to the owner.

“Please don’t leave firearms in your vehicle,” CMPD said in a press release. “Keep them locked up inside your home and out of reach of children.”

Copyright 2022 WBTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

There are plenty of dogs and currently more than 100 cats available for adoption.
Full house at Rowan Animal Shelter, discount adoption event offered Wednesday
Every two years the North Carolina Department of Public Instruction conducts the teacher...
2022 N.C. teacher working-conditions survey results released, CMS educators weigh in
Medic confirmed that one person was shot and killed in west Charlotte.
One person killed in shooting in west Charlotte
Police and deputies are searching for a shooter that injured one at Wayne UNC Health Care on...
UPDATE: One injured, search for hospital shooter ongoing in Goldsboro
Police were called to a shooting outside a home in Gastonia early Friday morning.
Man dies after being shot by bail bondsman outside Gastonia home, authorities say

Latest News

Generic gun photo
Gun found at CMS school, students not allowed to bring backpacks for final 2 days of year
Family members are still seeking justice after four people were killed in a shooting on...
The Beatties Ford Four: Loved ones still seeking justice as two-year anniversary of deadly Juneteenth shooting approaches
CMPD-generic
Death investigation underway after 3-year-old found in east Charlotte pond, police say
First responders took part in a training Monday where the simulated responding to an overturned...
First responders run through emergency exercise designed to save lives