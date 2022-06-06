Awesome Aussie: Lee wins U.S. Women’s Open, record $1.8M

SOUTHERN PINES, N.C. (AP) — Minjee Lee won the U.S. Women’s Open by four strokes over Mina Harigae at Pine Needles on Sunday to earn $1.8 million, the largest payout in the history of women’s golf.

Lee closed with an even-par 71 to finish at 13-under 271 after the Australian flirted with the tournament record of 16 under set by Juli Inkster in 1999 at Old Waverly.

Harigae shot a 72 for her best finish in a major and a check of slightly more than $1 million.

The fourth-ranked Lee became the sixth straight international winner and the first from Australia since mentor Karrie Webb in 2001.

She also won the major Evian Championship last July.

(Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)