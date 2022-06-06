On 78th anniversary of D-Day, family members of those who took part in the invasion reflect on that day

NC DHHS Flu
“When Donna and I became engaged our parents met and our fathers started talking and they immediately realized that they had both served in World War 2 and they had both been there at D-Day, so that’s really when we first realized they had been at D-Day," the Stringfields said.(Submitted photo)
By David Whisenant
Published: Jun. 6, 2022 at 4:06 PM EDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - 78 years ago today Allied forces embarked on what General Dwight D. Eisenhower called ‘The Great Crusade’ that would ultimately lead to the defeat of the Nazis and victory in World War Two.  That victory came at a staggering cost. Today that sacrifice is being remembered across the world, and here at home. 

“My father almost never talked about WWII, it was such a terrible experience for them,” said Jim Stringfield of Salisbury.

The first time Stringfield’s dad met the father of Jim’s fiance Donna Gardener, there was an instant connection.

“When Donna and I became engaged our parents met and our fathers started talking and they immediately realized that they had both served in World War Two and they had both been there at D-Day, so that’s really when we first realized they had been at D-Day.” Stringfield said.

James Stringfield and James Gardner played key roles in the invasion. Donna’s dad was in the 208th Engineer Corps in the Army.

“He landed on Omaha Beach,” Donna Stringfield said. Jim’s dad was in the Navy.

“He was a sophomore at UNC, when he heard the call he enlisted in the US Navy and became a captain,” Stringfield said. “He was responsible for ferrying troops on an LCT carrier and he told me that they landed on the beach and he got blown off course a little bit and he landed about a mile from where he was supposed to be which he said was a good thing because there had been a German machine gun nest there, they would have all been killed. For the first time I really understood the sacrifice my father had made.  As a child I knew that my father was in the war, but I never fully appreciated the sacrifice that he and the other men and women made for our freedom.”

In 2016 the Stringfields were able to visit Normandy on June 6.  They say it gave them a greater appreciation for what their fathers, and thousands more, were up against.

“We went above the beaches and saw how the enemy had shot down so many people, they had these little bunkers and so, that was kind of hard to look at also,” Donna said.

“When we went to Normandy and I stood on the beach, I just realized how challenging it was because there was a beach and there was a large cliff and the soldiers had to come up, and when we were in the bunker, I realized what peril that were in,” Jim added.

“We went through the graveyard and that made you tear up.  It was so moving that you couldn’t help but cry.”

More than 4000 allied troops including more than 2500 Americans died on June 6 alone. All these years later, 78 years later, the Stringfields hope the memory of the sacrifices made won’t be forgotten.

“I think the danger, time goes on and it’s something 78 years ago, we tend to forget the sacrifice that these men made,” Jim said.

