Warm, humid temperatures return this week

Another comfortable day ahead! Warmer, more humid conditions return this week.
By Rachel Coulter
Published: Jun. 5, 2022 at 9:31 AM EDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Another comfortable day ahead! Warmer, more humid conditions return this week.

  • Seasonable for Sunday and Monday
  • Near 90-degree temps this week
  • Best chance of storms: Wednesday, Saturday

Lower dewpoints and seasonable temperatures are here to stay through the rest of the weekend! Highs will top out in the mid-upper 80s this afternoon with a mix of sun and clouds. Morning lows into the start of the work week could even drop as low as the upper 50s in portions of the Charlotte Metro before temperatures rebound back into the upper 80s tomorrow afternoon. The low humidity will last for one more day but will start to trend more summer-like by the middle of the week.

Next few days
Next few days(WBTV)

By Wednesday, we’ll be tracking our next cold front... This will bring scattered shower and storm chances to the area mid-week before we dry out again for the most part. Our next best chance for storms from there will arrive Saturday.

TROPICAL UPDATE: Tropical Storm Alex developed overnight and is now the first named storm of the 2022 Hurricane Season! Outside of dangerous rip currents and rough surf along the coast, no direct impacts from the storm are expected across the region. Alex will continue to work northeast away from the continental United States over the next few days, making a close pass to the north of Bermuda Monday afternoon/evening.

