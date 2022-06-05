Dry conditions continue as temperatures heat back up this week

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - The stretch of warm, dry conditions that we’ve had over the weekend will carry over into the beginning of the week. We won’t see significant chances for rain until Wednesday.

Tonight: Partly cloudy.

Monday: Mostly sunny, warm.

Tuesday: Increasing clouds, warmer.

As an area of high pressure builds across the southeast, more sunshine and a warming trend can be expected across the Carolinas. Tonight will be partly cloudy with lows in the upper 50s and lower 60s. Monday will be slightly warmer with mostly sunny skies and in the mid to upper 80s.

High temperatures for the next seven days (WBTV First Alert Weather)

On Tuesday temperatures will climb to near 90 degrees and there will also be a slight chance for some isolated showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Chances for scattered showers and thunderstorms will increase on Wednesday as a cold front begins to head our way. Some hit-or-miss showers and storms will be possible during any time of the day on Wednesday; highs will range from the low-to-mid 80s.

We’ll be back into the hot and humid conditions on Thursday and Friday with partly cloudy skies and highs in the lower 90s.

Next Saturday there will be a chance for scattered showers and thunderstorms otherwise expect partly cloudy skies with highs in the mid-to-upper 80s.

Download the free WBTV Weather app on your mobile device, to receive weather alerts and get your latest WBTV weather forecast on the go. You can also get the latest weather forecast on Roku and Amazon Fire’s WBTV app.

- Meteorologist Elissia Wilson

Copyright 2022 WBTV. All rights reserved.