NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Advertisement

Dry conditions continue as temperatures heat back up this week

The Charlotte area’s next best chance for rain will come Wednesday.
Warmer, more humid conditions return this week
By Elissia Wilson
Published: Jun. 5, 2022 at 4:19 PM EDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - The stretch of warm, dry conditions that we’ve had over the weekend will carry over into the beginning of the week. We won’t see significant chances for rain until Wednesday.

  • Tonight: Partly cloudy.
  • Monday: Mostly sunny, warm.
  • Tuesday: Increasing clouds, warmer.

As an area of high pressure builds across the southeast, more sunshine and a warming trend can be expected across the Carolinas. Tonight will be partly cloudy with lows in the upper 50s and lower 60s. Monday will be slightly warmer with mostly sunny skies and in the mid to upper 80s.

High temperatures for the next seven days
High temperatures for the next seven days(WBTV First Alert Weather)

On Tuesday temperatures will climb to near 90 degrees and there will also be a slight chance for some isolated showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Chances for scattered showers and thunderstorms will increase on Wednesday as a cold front begins to head our way. Some hit-or-miss showers and storms will be possible during any time of the day on Wednesday; highs will range from the low-to-mid 80s.

We’ll be back into the hot and humid conditions on Thursday and Friday with partly cloudy skies and highs in the lower 90s.

Next Saturday there will be a chance for scattered showers and thunderstorms otherwise expect partly cloudy skies with highs in the mid-to-upper 80s.

Download the free WBTV Weather app on your mobile device, to receive weather alerts and get your latest WBTV weather forecast on the go. You can also get the latest weather forecast on Roku and Amazon Fire’s WBTV app.

- Meteorologist Elissia Wilson

Copyright 2022 WBTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

‘Put these guns down’: Former coaches, mentors honor teen shot in Charlotte
Two 15-year-olds charged with another 15-year-old’s murder in east Charlotte
Police were called to a shooting outside a home in Gastonia early Friday morning.
Man dies after being shot by bail bondsman outside Gastonia home, authorities say
There are plenty of dogs and currently more than 100 cats available for adoption.
Full house at Rowan Animal Shelter, discount adoption event offered Wednesday
A 20-year-old died after arriving to the hospital with multiple gunshot wounds.
Police investigating deadly shooting after victim arrives at hospital with multiple gunshot wounds
Medic confirmed that one person was shot and killed in west Charlotte.
One person killed in shooting in west Charlotte

Latest News

Sunday high temps
Warm, humid temperatures return this week
Warm weather to begin the new week
Warm weather to begin the new week
Sunday to feature sunshine, comfortable temperatures before warmup next week
Sunday to feature sunshine, comfortable temperatures before warmup next week
Forecast high temperatures
Sunday to feature sunshine, comfortable temperatures before warmup next week