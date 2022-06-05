Cheerwine goes “whole hog” this summer on Cheerwine’s Carolinas ‘Cue Tour

SALISBURY, N.C. (WBTV) - From Cheerwine: Whether you prefer mustard-, ketchup- or vinegar-based sauce, one thing is for certain: nothing goes better with a plateful of smoked pork than an icy cold, effervescent Cheerwine.

This summer, barbecue fans can hit the pavement for The Cheerwine Carolinas ‘Cue Tour, an 870-mile adventure with restaurants offering items like Cheerwine-infused burnt ends and a bourbon and Cheerwine slushie. This ultimate road trip for Cheerwine and barbecue enthusiasts includes over a dozen stops from North and South Carolina.

“Cheerwine and barbecue together are known as the ‘southern handshake,’” says Joy Ritchie Harper, vice-president of marketing for Cheerwine and fifth-generation founding family member. “In addition to being a refreshing sidekick to a plate of pulled pork, Cheerwine’s sweet cherry notes make it a perfect ingredient. Amatuer cooks to seasoned pit masters have incorporated Cheerwine into their smoked meats, barbecue sauces, sides and drinks for generations.”

Cheerwine is also giving three fans the chance to win free barbecue at all 13 restaurants (one of many weekly prizes in this year’s “Uniquely Southern Summer Contest”).

Carolinians can take off on the tour and enjoy unique Cheerwine dishes and drinks along the way:

Midwood Smokehouse - Charlotte, N.C.



Jon G’s Barbecue - Peachland, N.C. - Cheerwine hot link; Cheerwine-infused burnt ends



The Redneck BBQ Lab - Benson, N.C.



Skylight Inn BBQ - Ayden N.C.



Sam Jones BBQ - Raleigh, N.C.



Hursey’s Bar-B-Q - Burlington, N.C.



Stamey’s Barbecue - Greensboro, N.C. - Cheerwine float



Camel City BBQ Factory - Winston Salem, N.C.



Buxton Hall Barbecue - Asheville, N.C. - Bourbon and Cheerwine slushie



Home Team BBQ - Columbia, S.C.



Melvin’s BBQ - Charleston, S.C. - Cheerwine float



Poogan’s Smokehouse - Charleston, S.C.



Swig & Swine - Charleston, S.C. - Swine Wine cocktail with Cheerwine, strawberry moonshine and sparkling wine



For Cheerwine fans who want to celebrate all things barbecue at home, the family-owned soft drink’s website features several recipes for barbecue, barbecue-friendly sides, sauces and more: cheerwine.com/recipes/.

About Cheerwine’s Uniquely Southern Summer Contest

From now through the end of July, entrants can win prizes, like the BBQ prize pack, as well as items from popular brands such as Blackstone Products, Bojangles, QuikTrip and more. There will also be plenty of ice-cold Cheerwine awarded.

For a chance to win, entrants simply share a photo or video on Instagram, Facebook or Twitter showing how they are “Sharing the Cheer” this summer using the hashtag #CheerwineSummer. Photos must also include Cheerwine to be eligible. A panel of judges will select the best entries based on visual appeal, uniqueness and how well the posts depict contestants creating goodwill.

Additionally, customers who purchase Cheerwine products throughout the summer are invited to upload an image of their purchase receipts for five additional entries, and consumers can also look for special bonus codes from Cheerwine, promotional partners and affiliates to enter on the contest website.

For more information, including a full list of contest rules and details, please visit: cheerwine.com/contest/.

Cheerwine: Uniquely Southern

Created in 1917 by L.D. Peeler, Cheerwine is a one-of-a-kind soft drink with a unique cherry flavor. It is an iconic brand from Salisbury, North Carolina. Owned by the Carolina Beverage Corporation, the 105-year-old company is still privately owned and managed by the same founding family, five generations of whom have worked there. Cliff Ritchie leads Cheerwine as president and CEO. Available in supermarkets, restaurants, mass merchandisers and convenience stores in select states nationwide and cheerwine.com. For more information, follow Cheerwine on Facebook at: facebook.com/Cheerwine/, or on Twitter and Instagram @drinkcheerwine.

