NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Advertisement

$15,000 in funding awarded to Three Rivers Land Trust for canoe and kayak launch on the Uwharrie River

With this new access on Highway 49, paddlers can travel all the way to Morrow Mountain State...
With this new access on Highway 49, paddlers can travel all the way to Morrow Mountain State Park on the Uwharrie River and across the Yadkin Pee Dee River. Adding this access will give paddlers approximately 32 miles of stream to navigate.(Three Rivers Land Trust)
By David Whisenant
Published: Jun. 5, 2022 at 2:08 PM EDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SALISBURY, N.C. (WBTV) - Providing public access has always been a key component of the work that the Salisbury-based Three Rivers Land Trust does, and with the generous gift of $15,000 from an anonymous donor, there will be more areas for the public to recreate. This particular donation will go directly towards the construction of a canoe and kayak launch on the Uwharrie River on NC Highway 49. With no existing access in the area, this donation will be a stepping stone to providing outdoor enthusiasts with a new area to explore.

The construction of this access will provide paddlers with a place to put in their canoe or kayak and travel approximately 4 miles downstream to a popular informal access off of Waynick Meadows Road in Asheboro, or they can continue further down river to three additional access points created by TRLT in Montgomery County. With this new access on Highway 49, paddlers can travel all the way to Morrow Mountain State Park on the Uwharrie River and across the Yadkin Pee Dee River. Adding this access will give paddlers approximately 32 miles of stream to navigate.

“We [TRLT] are extremely appreciative of this generous donation to fund the design and construction of the canoe and kayak launch. This funding will help up get the project going in the right direction, and eventually provide the public with a nice place to access the Uwharrie River”, comments Travis Morehead, TRLT Executive Director. “Public access is essential to helping form the connection of people to the land that we work so diligently to conserve, which is why projects like this mean so much to Three Rivers Land Trust.”

If you would like to help Three Rivers Land Trust in their mission to connect people to the land through the construction of this project on Highway 49, donations will be gratefully accepted. You can donate online at trlt.org/donate, and cash or checks can be mailed to the TRLT office at 204 East Innes St, Suite 120, Salisbury, NC 28144.

To learn more about how to conserve your own lands or how you can support Three Rivers Land Trust in their conservation mission, please contact Emily Callicutt, Land Protection Specialist at Three Rivers Land Trust by calling 704-647-0302 or by email at emily@trlt.org.

Copyright 2022 WBTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

‘Put these guns down’: Former coaches, mentors honor teen shot in Charlotte
Two 15-year-olds charged with another 15-year-old’s murder in east Charlotte
Police were called to a shooting outside a home in Gastonia early Friday morning.
Man dies after being shot by bail bondsman outside Gastonia home, authorities say
There are plenty of dogs and currently more than 100 cats available for adoption.
Full house at Rowan Animal Shelter, discount adoption event offered Wednesday
A 20-year-old died after arriving to the hospital with multiple gunshot wounds.
Police investigating deadly shooting after victim arrives at hospital with multiple gunshot wounds
Medic confirmed that one person was shot and killed in west Charlotte.
One person killed in shooting in west Charlotte

Latest News

This ultimate road trip for Cheerwine and barbecue enthusiasts includes over a dozen stops from...
Cheerwine goes “whole hog” this summer on Cheerwine’s Carolinas ‘Cue Tour
The awards were announced during NC3C’s 2022 annual conference in Greenville, North Carolina.
City of Kannapolis Communications staff takes home state honors for the 7th consecutive year
Participants in Cabarrus County’s Gov 101: FY23 Budget Breakdown class get an overview of the...
Residents explore Cabarrus County budget
12th annual Keep Pounding 5K
12th annual Keep Pounding 5K