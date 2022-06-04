Sunday to feature more sunshine and comfortable temperatures before warmup next week

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - The heat and humidity will return to the Carolinas for the start of next week, but we’ll wrap up the weekend with more sunshine and comfortable temperatures.

Saturday night: Mostly clear, pleasant.

Sunday: Mostly sunny, less humid.

Monday: A mix of sun and clouds, warmer.

Quiet, dry weather will continue through the start of next week. As temperatures warm back into the 90s and humidity increases, chances for thunderstorms will return by Wednesday.

Precipitation chances over the next week (WBTV First Alert Weather)

For tonight, expect mostly clear skies with lows in the 60s. Sunday will be another gorgeous day with plenty of sunshine, low humidity, and highs in the mid 80s.

We will kick off the work week with more sunshine and warmth on Monday; highs will range from the mid to upper 80s. The heat and humidity will begin to make a comeback on Tuesday and Wednesday.

On Tuesday there will be a slight chance for an isolated shower or thunderstorm otherwise expect partly cloudy skies with highs near 90 degrees. Our best chance for showers and thunderstorms will be on Wednesday, ahead of our next cold front. Highs on Wednesday will range from the upper 80s to lower 90s.

On Thursday and Friday there will be a slight chance for some isolated showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon otherwise expect partly cloudy skies with highs in the lower 90s.

- Meteorologist Elissia Wilson

