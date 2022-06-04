NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Advertisement

Sunday to feature more sunshine and comfortable temperatures before warmup next week

Heat and humidity will return for the start of the workweek.
Temperatures will stay in the 80s this weekend before going back up this coming week.
By Elissia Wilson
Published: Jun. 4, 2022 at 5:02 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - The heat and humidity will return to the Carolinas for the start of next week, but we’ll wrap up the weekend with more sunshine and comfortable temperatures.

  • Saturday night: Mostly clear, pleasant.
  • Sunday: Mostly sunny, less humid.
  • Monday: A mix of sun and clouds, warmer.

Quiet, dry weather will continue through the start of next week. As temperatures warm back into the 90s and humidity increases, chances for thunderstorms will return by Wednesday.

Precipitation chances over the next week
Precipitation chances over the next week(WBTV First Alert Weather)

For tonight, expect mostly clear skies with lows in the 60s. Sunday will be another gorgeous day with plenty of sunshine, low humidity, and highs in the mid 80s.

We will kick off the work week with more sunshine and warmth on Monday; highs will range from the mid to upper 80s. The heat and humidity will begin to make a comeback on Tuesday and Wednesday.

On Tuesday there will be a slight chance for an isolated shower or thunderstorm otherwise expect partly cloudy skies with highs near 90 degrees. Our best chance for showers and thunderstorms will be on Wednesday, ahead of our next cold front. Highs on Wednesday will range from the upper 80s to lower 90s.

On Thursday and Friday there will be a slight chance for some isolated showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon otherwise expect partly cloudy skies with highs in the lower 90s.

Download the free WBTV Weather app on your mobile device, to receive weather alerts and get your latest WBTV weather forecast on the go. You can also get the latest weather forecast on Roku and Amazon Fire’s WBTV app.

Have a great day!

- Meteorologist Elissia Wilson

Copyright 2022 WBTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police were called to a shooting outside a home in Gastonia early Friday morning.
Man dies after being shot by bail bondsman outside Gastonia home, authorities say
‘Put these guns down’: Former coaches, mentors honor teen shot in Charlotte
Two 15-year-olds charged with another 15-year-old’s murder in east Charlotte
Jacob Lawler mugshot
Charlotte student taken back into custody for making school threats before graduation
Police said active warrants for first-degree murder are in place for Marlon Tyrone Anderson.
Suspect wanted in woman, nephew’s murder at Kannapolis home, daycare identified
The gun shop owner said he didn’t agree with the idea of banning the sale of certain...
Former Mecklenburg Co. sheriff, gun shop owner say mental health database would lead to fewer mass shootings

Latest News

Saturday's hourly forecast
Expect a comfortable weekend before muggy conditions return next week
Expect a comfortable weekend before muggy conditions return next week
Expect a comfortable weekend before muggy conditions return next week
Pleasant weekend weather ahead, yet watching the tropics closely
Pleasant weekend weather ahead, yet watching the tropics closely
Tropical storm tracker
Pleasant weekend weather ahead, yet watching the tropics closely