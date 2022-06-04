NC DHHS Flu
Police investigating deadly shooting after victim arrives at hospital with multiple gunshot wounds

Officials believe the shooting happened in the 900 block of Brookshire Boulevard.
A 20-year-old died after arriving to the hospital with multiple gunshot wounds.
A 20-year-old died after arriving to the hospital with multiple gunshot wounds.
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Jun. 4, 2022 at 10:16 AM EDT
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department (CMPD) is investigating a deadly shooting that happened around late Friday night.

CMPD was called to Atrium Main just after midnight regarding a male patient who arrived at the hospital with multiple gunshot wounds.

The patient, who was identified as 20-year-old Jaquan Krider, was pronounced dead shortly after police arrived.

Homicide unit detectives and CMPD officers determined the 900 block of Brookshire Boulevard as the suspected crime scene.

Detectives are continuing to investigate the incident.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call 704-432-TIPS and speak directly to a Homicide Unit detective. The public can also leave information anonymously by contacting Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600 or on their website.

