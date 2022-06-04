NC DHHS Flu
One person killed in shooting in west Charlotte

The shooting happened near the intersection of West Boulevard and Leake Street.
Medic confirmed that one person was shot and killed in west Charlotte.
Medic confirmed that one person was shot and killed in west Charlotte.(MGN)
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Jun. 4, 2022 at 12:46 PM EDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - One person was killed in a shooting in west Charlotte on Saturday, Medic confirmed.

The shooting happened near the intersection of West Boulevard and Leake Street, which leads into an apartment complex.

A victim has not yet been named.

This is a developing story and more information will be added as it becomes available.

