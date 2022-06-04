One person killed in shooting in west Charlotte
The shooting happened near the intersection of West Boulevard and Leake Street.
Published: Jun. 4, 2022 at 12:46 PM EDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - One person was killed in a shooting in west Charlotte on Saturday, Medic confirmed.
The shooting happened near the intersection of West Boulevard and Leake Street, which leads into an apartment complex.
A victim has not yet been named.
This is a developing story and more information will be added as it becomes available.
