One person killed in shooting in west Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - One person was killed in a shooting in west Charlotte on Saturday, Medic confirmed.

The shooting happened near the intersection of West Boulevard and Leake Street, which leads into an apartment complex.

A victim has not yet been named.

This is a developing story and more information will be added as it becomes available.

Related: Authorities: 26-year-old killed in shooting at apartment complex near Northlake Mall in north Charlotte

Copyright 2022 WBTV. All rights reserved.