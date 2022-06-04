NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Advertisement

Milestone birthday: Twin sisters celebrate turning 102 years old

Twin sisters celebrate a milestone birthday. (Source: KMBC)
By Alan Shope
Published: Jun. 4, 2022 at 2:45 PM EDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KMBC) - A set of twins reached a rare milestone birthday.

Elouise Lyons and her twin sister recently celebrated turning 102 years old. And people came together at Glenwood Village in Overland Park to throw a party.

Her son, Paul Lyons, said the key to his mom’s longevity is positivity and a daily shot of whiskey.

“That’s something she’s been doing for years and years.” Paul Lyons said.

Elouise Lyons calls Missouri home these days while her sister is in California. She said they both have apparently done something right to get to 102.

Their generation has probably seen more changes in the world than just about anyone.

“When she was born, they had just started flying airplanes. I can’t imagine that,” Paul Lyons said.

And though the sisters currently live apart, the two said they plan to meet virtually on Zoom over the weekend.

Copyright 2022 KMBC via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police were called to a shooting outside a home in Gastonia early Friday morning.
Man dies after being shot by bail bondsman outside Gastonia home, authorities say
‘Put these guns down’: Former coaches, mentors honor teen shot in Charlotte
Two 15-year-olds charged with another 15-year-old’s murder in east Charlotte
Jacob Lawler mugshot
Charlotte student taken back into custody for making school threats before graduation
Police said active warrants for first-degree murder are in place for Marlon Tyrone Anderson.
Suspect wanted in woman, nephew’s murder at Kannapolis home, daycare identified
The gun shop owner said he didn’t agree with the idea of banning the sale of certain...
Former Mecklenburg Co. sheriff, gun shop owner say mental health database would lead to fewer mass shootings

Latest News

President Joe Biden walks down the steps of Air Force One at Dover Air Force Base, Del.,...
Biden evacuated after plane entered airspace near beach home
Twin sisters in Missouri celebrated a milestone birthday together.
Twin sisters turn 102 years old
Flooding is seen in Miami early Saturday as the area has been hit by heavy rain from a tropical...
Heavy rain from tropical system hits Florida; flooding strands Miami vehicles
This undated handout video still issued Saturday, June 4, 2022 by Buckingham Palace shows Queen...
Two future kings set to honor Elizabeth at Platinum Jubilee concert