NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Advertisement

Full house at Rowan Animal Shelter, discount adoption event offered Wednesday

There are plenty of dogs and currently more than 100 cats available for adoption.
There are plenty of dogs and currently more than 100 cats available for adoption.(Submitted photo)
By David Whisenant
Published: Jun. 4, 2022 at 8:20 AM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - The Rowan County Animal Shelter is currently full and officials are offering a discount adoption event next Wednesday. The shelter is located at 1465 Julian Road in Salisbury.

“We are in that time of year that our shelter is very full and we are seeing lots of animals come in fast,” said Bob Pendergrass of Rowan County Animal Services. “We are having a reduced price adoption event next Wednesday with 80% off our regular adoption fees. We currently have over 100 cats in the shelter and all of them are hoping to find their forever family in the next few days.”

The Shelter has many loving cats and dogs in need of homes, please scroll the feed linked here for photos of animals available for adoption and don’t forget to check out the notes section for more information on how to adopt.

On Wednesday from 11:00 a.m. until 4:00 p.m. there will be a special discount of 80% off all adoptions; $16 for all unaltered animals, $3 for all altered animals.

Vaccines Provided: (If unaltered) a spay/neuter voucher worth $70, 5 in 1 vaccine for dogs, bordetella vaccine for dogs, 3 in 1 vaccine for cats, deworming for both, microchip for both and a 1 year rabies vaccine for both if age appropriate.

The shelter is accepting for walk-ins for all adoptions and redemptions of owner animals.

Copyright 2022 WBTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police were called to a shooting outside a home in Gastonia early Friday morning.
Man dies after being shot by bail bondsman outside Gastonia home, authorities say
‘Put these guns down’: Former coaches, mentors honor teen shot in Charlotte
Two 15-year-olds charged with another 15-year-old’s murder in east Charlotte
Jacob Lawler mugshot
Charlotte student taken back into custody for making school threats before graduation
The gun shop owner said he didn’t agree with the idea of banning the sale of certain...
Former Mecklenburg Co. sheriff, gun shop owner say mental health database would lead to fewer mass shootings
Police said active warrants for first-degree murder are in place for Marlon Tyrone Anderson.
Suspect wanted in woman, nephew’s murder at Kannapolis home, daycare identified

Latest News

This year's theme is Oceans of Possibilities.
Cabarrus County Libraries offering Summer Reading Program
Heavy thunderstorms in Lancaster and York counties caused damage on Friday afternoon.
Afternoon storms cause damage in Lancaster, York counties
Tree narrowly misses crushing home in Rock Hill
Tree narrowly misses crushing home in Rock Hill
Storm causes tree to fall on home in Lancaster
Storm causes tree to fall on home in Lancaster