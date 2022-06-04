Full house at Rowan Animal Shelter, discount adoption event offered Wednesday

ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - The Rowan County Animal Shelter is currently full and officials are offering a discount adoption event next Wednesday. The shelter is located at 1465 Julian Road in Salisbury.

“We are in that time of year that our shelter is very full and we are seeing lots of animals come in fast,” said Bob Pendergrass of Rowan County Animal Services. “We are having a reduced price adoption event next Wednesday with 80% off our regular adoption fees. We currently have over 100 cats in the shelter and all of them are hoping to find their forever family in the next few days.”

The Shelter has many loving cats and dogs in need of homes, please scroll the feed linked here for photos of animals available for adoption and don’t forget to check out the notes section for more information on how to adopt.

On Wednesday from 11:00 a.m. until 4:00 p.m. there will be a special discount of 80% off all adoptions; $16 for all unaltered animals, $3 for all altered animals.

Vaccines Provided: (If unaltered) a spay/neuter voucher worth $70, 5 in 1 vaccine for dogs, bordetella vaccine for dogs, 3 in 1 vaccine for cats, deworming for both, microchip for both and a 1 year rabies vaccine for both if age appropriate.

The shelter is accepting for walk-ins for all adoptions and redemptions of owner animals.

